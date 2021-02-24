By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST EARL, Pa. (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania youth pastor is facing child porn charges.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3 Confirmed Cases Of UK Coronavirus Variant
Brandon Dasilva of the Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community Church was arrested Monday after the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and federal agents executed a search warrant at his house in Lancaster County.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Comfort Dog, Zane, Turns 2-Years-Old
The AG’s office says the investigation began in April of last year when agents started looking into a Kik account that distributed child pornography. That led to an IP address the AG’s office says is registered to Dasilva’s home.
A search of his electronic devices allegedly uncovered “a number” of child pornography images.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Why Your Next Relief Payment May Not Be $1,400
He’s facing multiple charges, including four counts of sexual abuse of children for disseminating child pornography and 26 counts of sexual abuse of children for possession of child pornography.