By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A Salmonella outbreak in seven states, including Pennsylvania, is being linked to contact with small pet turtles.

Pennsylvania Department Of Health Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said the state is working with the CDC to investigate.

The state Department of Health is investigating nine laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella Typhimurium illnesses. Meanwhile, the CDC is reporting 22 total sicknesses across the country.

Eight cases in Pennsylvania have occurred in people living in Philadelphia or Delaware counties. Seven of the cases have occurred in children between 0 and 10 years old. The health department says Salmonella can be particularly serious in children.

One adult has died with salmonellosis as a contributing factor.

All four of the cases that reported the species of the turtle in their home said they were small red-eared sliders. All four were obtained from transient street or roadside vendors, the health department says, and three were located in Philadelphia.

Anyone who has purchased a small pet turtle and became sick should contact their health care provider, their local health department or the Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

You can learn more about Salmonella from the Pennsylvania Department Of Health here.