By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRADENTON, Fla. (KDKA) – Pirates fans will once again have the chance to watch baseball in person for the first time in nearly a year.
The club announced that individual tickets for Spring Training games will go on sale today at 10:00 a.m.
LECOM Park will be open to fans at 25% capacity this spring.
Fans will be able to buy tickets in pods of two or four.
The first game in Bradenton will be next week.