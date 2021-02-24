CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRADENTON, Fla. (KDKA) – Pirates fans will once again have the chance to watch baseball in person for the first time in nearly a year.

The club announced that individual tickets for Spring Training games will go on sale today at 10:00 a.m.

LECOM Park will be open to fans at 25% capacity this spring.

Fans will be able to buy tickets in pods of two or four.

The first game in Bradenton will be next week.