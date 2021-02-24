By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 250 new Coronavirus cases and 24 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 166 are confirmed from 752 PCR tests. There are 84 probable cases.

The dates of positive tests range from Feb. 1-23.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 7 months to 89 years with a median age of 39.

There have been 75,500 total cases and 4,975 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of the hospitalized patients, 889 have needed care in the ICU and 338 have been put on a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll totals 1,652.

Of the 24 newly-reported deaths, eight are associated with long-term care facilities. The dates of death range from Dec. 24 to Feb. 20, with one death in December and one in January. The rest were recorded this month.

The patients include one person in their 30s, one person in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s, three in their 70s, 14 patients in their 80s and two in their 90s.

