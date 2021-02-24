By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New Pittsburgh Penguins General Manager Ron Hextall has claimed defenseman Mark Friedman from waivers from the cross-state rival Philadelphia Flyers.
Friedman, 25, from Toronto, will be joining the Pens on the road in Washington DC, ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals.
Details: https://t.co/zlFl6dvqNe pic.twitter.com/R49SKJXpza
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 24, 2021
Hextall drafted Friedman in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft while he was the Flyers’ general manager.
Friedman has played in 11 career NHL games since his debut in 2018-19. He has recorded one assist, six shots and six penalty minutes.
He played 186 games for the Flyers’ AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.