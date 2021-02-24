By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Happy birthday, Zane!

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police’s first-ever comfort dog is celebrating his second birthday.

Zane, a golden retriever, came to the bureau as a tiny, fluffy puppy in May of 2019.

He provides support for community members, children and the bureau’s officers.

The bureau says Zane has been keeping busy during the pandemic.

He is continuing his K-9 training and is making appearances when he can.

He visits the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill each month to greet children and takes walks with Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert through both Squirrel Hill and Greenfield.

During his down time, Zane loves a good nap and watching TV with his handler.

His favorite show is “Yellowstone.” He even has his own cowboy hat to dress up in!