By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The girls basketball teams from Shaler and North Allegheny high schools took a public stand against racism before Wednesday's game.
They talked about how sports bring people together from all backgrounds. The teams wore shirts that said "S-A versus racism" and "N-A versus racism."
The squads also linked arms as they stood for the national anthem.
"It starts with two neighboring communities having these uncomfortable conversations about racism, furthering these conversations. What we hope is these conversations lead to bigger conversations within each other's communities. We become the first game and there are many games to follow," said Shaler girls basketball coach Cornelius Nesbit.
Coach Nesbit is part of Shaler’s Response To Racism committee. It provided support for Wednesday’s game.