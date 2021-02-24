CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Pittsburgh-native Tom Vilsack is once again the United States Secretary of Agriculture.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Vilsack as Secretary of Agriculture by a vote of 92-7 on Tuesday.

Vilsack was born and raised in Squirrel Hill and is a graduate of Shady Side Academy.

This is the second time that Vilsack is serving as Secretary of Agriculture after he was in the same position for eight years under President Barack Obama.