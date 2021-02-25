CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
She was last seen when she left her house Thursday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are asking for help finding a runaway 16-year-old from Westmoreland County.

Police say Kayla Marie Tabron is missing after she left her house in the Latrobe area Thursday.

Police describe her as 6-foot-1, weighing 200 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg at 724-832-3288.