By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are asking for help finding a runaway 16-year-old from Westmoreland County.
Police say Kayla Marie Tabron is missing after she left her house in the Latrobe area Thursday.
Missing / Runaway
Please help us find Kayla Marie Tabron the below pictured female. She is 16 YOA, 6'01", 200lbs, bro hair and eyes. She left her residence in the Latrobe area today. Anyone with info contact PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288. pic.twitter.com/TJanE4z89U
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) February 25, 2021
Police describe her as 6-foot-1, weighing 200 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg at 724-832-3288.