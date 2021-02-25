PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Bill Fuller, of the big Burrito Group, is making a few vegetarian dishes from his Alta Via restaurant that are perfect for the Lenten season, or if you’re just looking to eat healthier.

Royal Trumpet Mushrooms with Sage, Pine Nuts, and Smoked Mozzarella

Serves 4

Ingredients:

8-10 ea. Royal trumpet mushrooms

½ # Smoked mozzarella cheese cut into thick slices.

1-2 Tbs. Olive oil

2 Tbs. Whole butter

6-8 leaves of sage, torn

2 Tbs White wine

Juice of 2 lemons

¼ C. Toasted pine nuts

Directions:

1) Prep the mushrooms by trimming of the woody bottom of the stem and cutting them in half.

2) If you’d like, you can score the cut face of the mushrooms.

3) Heat a well-seasoned cast iron skillet.

4) Sear the mushrooms beginning cut face down on the cast iron skillet. When nicely browned, flip them and finish cooking.

5) Remove from pan and place on 4 plates.

6) Reduce the heat to medium, add a splash of olive oil, and brown the slices of cheese. Be careful to not move them until the bottom is well-browned.

7) Remove them from the pan before they melt too much and place atop the mushrooms

8) Add butter to pan. When it browns, add sage.

9) Briefy allow sage to toast. When leaves are aromatic and translucent, deglaze with white wine.

10) Stir in lemon. Spoon pan sauce over cheese and mushrooms.

11) Top with pine nuts.

12) Eat!

Baby Artichokes mint salsa crudo, Meyer lemon aioli

Serves 4

Ingredients:

28 pcs Cooked artichokes, drained, cut in half

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

4 oz. Meyer Lemon Aioli

4 oz. Mint Salsa Crudo

4 ea. Lemon half, deseeded

Directions:

1. Lightly oil artichoke halves. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Grill or sear in a hot cast iron skillet.

3. Sear the lemon halves on the grill or skillet.

4. Smear 1 oz. Meyer Lemon Aioli on four plates. Place nice pile of artichokes on each plate.

5. Drizzle with Mint Salsa Crudo.

6. Place a grilled lemon half on each plate.

Meyer Lemon Aioli

Ingredients:

3 ea. Egg yolks

2 ea. Meyer Lemon, juice & zest

1 Tbs. Champagne Vinegar

1 Tbs. Cold tap water

1 C. Grapeseed Oil

More cold tap water as needed.

Salt & Pepper

Directions:

1. Combine egg yolks lemon juice, zest, vinegar, and tablespoon of cold tap water in the food processor bowl fitted with blade. Process until pale and slightly frothy.

2. With the processor running, slowly stream in a small amount of oil. Make sure to blend all of that oil in before adding more. Add in small portions incorporating as you go.

3. If necessary, add another teaspoon of cold tap water to thin it out while adding oil.

4. Season with salt and pepper.

Mint Salsa Crudo

Ingredients:

¾ C. Mint, picked, rinsed, chopped

¼ C. Parsley, picked, rinsed, chopped

1 ea. Shallot, minced

1 ea. Garlic clove, minced

¼ C. Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients. Add enough oil to make a drizzle consistency.

2. Season to taste.