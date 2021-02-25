By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dollar General is opening a smaller DGX in downtown Pittsburgh.
The company says it plans to open its metropolitan DGX concept at 610 Wood Street in the coming weeks.
They say it’s specifically designed to meet the needs of city customers.
It'll be 4,400 sales floor square feet and will have fresh fruits and vegetables, an expanded health and beauty section, frozen and refrigerated foods and more.
You can apply for a job there here.