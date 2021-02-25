By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – A 9-year-old is believed to be behind the call about an active shooter that locked down the Latrobe Elementary School.
State police say a 911 call came in Wednesday saying there were several shots fired inside Latrobe Elementary School. The district said the call was about an active shooter and came in around 12:45 p.m.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene and quickly determined students and staff were safe, police say.
Investigators say it turns out the call was intentionally placed by a 9-year-old. State police say multiple agencies and law enforcement are continuing to evaluate the situation, but there was no immediate word on possible charges.
State police applauded the Greater Latrobe School District administration and staff for keeping parents informed. And, police said in a press release, “We cannot understate how much we appreciate the patience and trust of the Latrobe Parents during such a stressful event.”