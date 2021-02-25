DONORA, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are still trying to find who killed a man inside a Donora convenience store.

Officials say 28-year-old Nicholas Tarpley was killed inside Anna Lee’s Convenience Store on Allen Avenue on Wednesday. Tarpley was part-owner and working when he was killed.

State police are asking the community for help as they have no suspect description. Police feel someone knows something.

“Right now, we’re looking into some leads to help possibly identify a suspect or suspects,” Trooper Robert Broadwater said.

Investigators said there are no signs of a burglary, but they are not sure what led to the gunfire. Police also do not know how many people were inside the store.

“We just don’t know if it was random or if it was planned,” Trooper Broadwater said.

The hope is someone in the surrounding homes saw or heard something.

“You have a corner store and homes around it. We’re hoping that someone will come forward with some information to lead us in a good direction,” Trooper Broadwater told KDKA.

At this point, the police have not had too much help. Outside the store is a camera, but law enforcement is still seeing if it works. Police hope people come forward over the next 24 hours.

“From what we’re hearing, this young man was a good man. I’m sure the community is upset with what’s going on, and they don’t want this in their community,” Trooper Broadwater said.

Friends of Tarpley are heartbroken. His loved ones were not ready to talk on camera, but they did speak over the phone.

Friends said the 28-year-old man was genuine and a sweet person. They had to hold back tears while sharing stories. Helping them through this tough time is the hope he is serving as an angel for someone.

KDKA learned Tarpley also worked at the Speers Street Grill in Belle Vernon. He had a shift scheduled for Thursday morning.

“Nobody wants this to happen in their community. This is a nice community. We just want them to try to help us help them,” Broadwater said.