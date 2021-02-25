By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dannielle Brown, the mother of a Duquesne student who fell to his death, was taken to the hospital on Day 236 on her hunger strike.

According to a release Thursday from The Marquis Jaylen Brown Foundation, Dannielle was taken to a local hospital after suffering complications from her hunger strike. She is under the care of her attending physician, who has been monitoring her since the beginning of the strike, the foundation said.

Dannielle is on a hunger strike as she waits for answers to the 2018 death of her son, Marquis Jaylen Brown.

Duquesne University says there were no incidents of police or law enforcement “misconduct or negligence” on the night Marquis fell to his death from a campus apartment building in 2018.

According to investigators, in October of 2018, J.B. smashed a chair through a glass window in his campus dorm room and fell 16 stories to his death.

Dannielle has requested, repeatedly, more information from Duquesne University. In September 2020, the university said it ordered body cameras for the campus police department, one of the demands of Dannielle in the wake of her son’s death.