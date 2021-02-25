CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
"This is a start," said Gov. Mike DeWine.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

COLUMBUS (KDKA) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is allowing sporting and entertainment venues to reopen with 25% indoor and 30% outdoor capacity.

Ohio’s Republican governor called it “a start.” He says required precautions include mandatory masking and social distancing.

Seating should also be in “pods” of no more than six people, recommended to be from the same household. The pods should be separated by 6 feet.

General admission will also be allowed as long as masks are worn and social distancing can be maintained.

He says guidance for events like proms, weddings, fairs, festivals and parades will be “ready soon.”