By: KDKA-TV News Staff
COLUMBUS (KDKA) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is allowing sporting and entertainment venues to reopen with 25% indoor and 30% outdoor capacity.READ MORE: Bob Kudzma, Former KDKA-TV Chief Meteorologist, Dies At 81
Ohio’s Republican governor called it “a start.” He says required precautions include mandatory masking and social distancing.
Sporting and entertainment events will be able to reopen with 25% maximum indoor capacity and 30% maximum outdoor capacity provided they follow established precautions. This is a start. If the situation improves in spring/summer, this could be expanded.
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 25, 2021READ MORE: Giant Eagle, Pittsburgh Steelers Hosting COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic At Heinz Field
Seating should also be in “pods” of no more than six people, recommended to be from the same household. The pods should be separated by 6 feet.
General admission will also be allowed as long as masks are worn and social distancing can be maintained.MORE NEWS: Online Tool Helps People Find COVID-19 Vaccines
He says guidance for events like proms, weddings, fairs, festivals and parades will be “ready soon.”