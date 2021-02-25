By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey is sponsoring a bill to protect children from falling furniture.READ MORE: 'The Neighborhood Jewel': Community Fights To Save St. Philip School In Crafton From Closing
The STURDY Act — or the Stop Tip-Overs Of Unstable, Risky Dressers On Youth bill — would make stability standards for manufactures mandatory rather than voluntary. Companies would need to get their products tested for safety and stability before being sold.READ MORE: Giant Eagle, Pittsburgh Steelers Hosting COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic At Heinz Field
Casey’s bill claims 460 children have died in tip-overs since 2000. The bill also claims a child is injured that way every 46 minutes.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old Niya Peterson
In 2014, two little girls in Aliquippa, Ryeley and Brooklyn Beatty, were killed when a dresser fell on them. In 2017, a girl in New Kensington was hurt when an entertainment center fell on her.