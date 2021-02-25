CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 224 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 174 are confirmed from 1,065 PCR tests. There are 50 probable cases.

The dates of positive tests range from Feb. 11-24.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 6 months to 91 years with a median age of 35.

There have been 75,724 total cases and 5,090 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of the hospitalized patients, 911 have needed care in the ICU and 347 have been put on a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll totals 1,654.

The two newly-reported deaths include a patient in their 70s and a patient in their 80s. One of them is associated with a long-term care facility.

The dates of deaths were recorded on Feb. 12 and 24.

