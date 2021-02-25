By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl from Carrick.
Pittsburgh Police say Niya Peterson was last seen Thursday around 3:30 p.m. She is described as 5-foot-1 with black and yellow braids. She was last wearing a black coat and black Ugg boots, police say.
She might be on the North Side, according to law enforcement. Call the Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141 with any information.
ALERT: Police are looking for a missing teen.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at (412) 323-7141.
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) February 26, 2021