CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Call the Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141 with any information.
Filed Under:Carrick, Local TV, Missing Person, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl from Carrick.

READ MORE: Pa. Sen. Bob Casey Sponsors Bill To Protect Children From Falling Furniture

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

Pittsburgh Police say Niya Peterson was last seen Thursday around 3:30 p.m. She is described as 5-foot-1 with black and yellow braids. She was last wearing a black coat and black Ugg boots, police say.

She might be on the North Side, according to law enforcement. Call the Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141 with any information.