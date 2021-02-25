By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Free mini-golf is coming to Oakland.
A pop-up course is scheduled to open next month in Pittsburgh’s innovation district.
A pop-up course is scheduled to open next month in Pittsburgh's innovation district.

It's nearly a two-mile stretch along Fifth and Forbes avenues.
The nine-hole course will be called “Oakland Open” and will be open Thursday through Sunday from noon until 8:00 p.m.
It's expected to be installed next week and will open near the end of March.
The course will stay open through April, but that is subject to change based on popularity.