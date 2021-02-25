PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

Did you get to get out and enjoy yesterday’s weather? With mostly clear skies temperatures soared to the 60s in many communities including Pittsburgh.

It took some time but I think many would say our first 60-degree day of the year was worth the wait. The last time we hit the 60-degree mark so late in the year was in 2014. Most years we see the first 60-degree day of the year in early January before the coldest weather of the year settling in.

We also went 74 days between 60 degree days, good for 42nd all-time here in Pittsburgh.

It’s the longest stretch since 2014 as well. We went 100 days without a 60-degree day in 2010.

The longest stretch ever in Pittsburgh is 126 days between 60-degree days ending in 1970.

Today won’t be as warm as yesterday, with highs in the low 40s. Last night’s rain was due to a cool front that slid through the area.

High pressure will now move in this afternoon clearing skies and keeping our weather calm through late Friday night.

Rain chances are expected to move back in early Saturday morning with spot rain showers expected both Saturday and Sunday as the jet stream noses into the area.

Looking ahead at the long-range forecast, I believe the picture over the past couple of days has really rolled back any snow chances over the next couple of weeks.

While we know that we are going to see one or two decent snow chances through March, at least for now models are really warming us up.

The warm-up also will put an end to one long stretch of snow on the ground. Currently, Pittsburgh has gone 24 days with ground snow of at least 4”. We haven’t had a day so far this month where we haven’t had 4” of snow on the ground but that ends this morning.

The last time we had a stretch with this much snow on the ground was in 2010 where we went 33 days.

In 1978 we went 54 days in a row with 4” of snow on the ground or more.

That is impressive.

