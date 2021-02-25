By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A sinkhole at the Shaler Plaza near Saxonburg Boulevard and Butler Street opened up overnight following a water main break.
Late on Wednesday night, the water main burst opening up the sinkhole in the parking lot near the Aldi.
The parking lot is dry as of this morning but it could pose a problem for those living in the area.
KDKA has reached out to Shaler Police and the Hampton-Shaler Water Authority for more information.
