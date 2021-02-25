WASHINGTON (AP) – Tom Wilson scored the go-ahead goal to lift the Washington Capitals to a 5-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
It’s just their second victory in six games this season between the longtime rivals.READ MORE: Pa. Sen. Bob Casey Sponsors Bill To Protect Children From Falling Furniture
Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie also scored for Washington.READ MORE: Giant Eagle, Pittsburgh Steelers Hosting COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic At Heinz Field
Vitek Vanecek allowed two goals three minutes apart and finished with 26 saves. The Penguins’ power play went 0 for 4 with four shots on goal.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old Niya Peterson
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)