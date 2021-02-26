By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Allegheny County Council President and At-Large Member John DeFazio has died.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald ordered all county flags to half-mast and expressed his condolences to DeFazio’s friends and family.

“It’s hard for me to believe that John has passed. He was a larger-than-life presence. Those of us that knew him saw his reputation as a tough athlete and former pro-wrestler but knew that ‘Jumping Johnny’ had a heart of gold when it came to caring for his family, friends, and community,” Fitzgerald’s statement said in part.

John was the smartest guy on Council. He never took a wrong vote. He saw the big picture. He was the captain of the team and was the person that we all went to when struggling with issues and votes before the body. He will be missed.

Council President Pat Catena also issued a statement, expressing condolences on behalf of the entire council.

DeFazio was part of the inaugural County Council and served as its first president.

