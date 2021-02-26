By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State police have released suspect photos in connection with the deadly shooting in Donora earlier this week.

Officials say 28-year-old Nicholas Tarpley was killed inside Anna Lee’s Convenience Store on Allen Avenue on Wednesday. Tarpley was part-owner and working when he was killed.

Investigators say there are no signs of a burglary, but they are not sure what led to the gunfire. Police also do not know how many people were inside the store.

On Friday, police released two photos, saying the people pictured are suspects, possibly “armed and dangered.” Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Belle Vernon at 724-929-6262 or call your local police.

Friends of Tarpley are heartbroken. His loved ones were not ready to talk on camera, but they did speak over the phone.

Friends said the 28-year-old man was genuine and a sweet person. They had to hold back tears while sharing stories. Helping them through this tough time is the hope he is serving as an angel for someone.

KDKA learned Tarpley also worked at the Speers Street Grill in Belle Vernon. He had a shift scheduled for Thursday morning.