By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Route 28 was briefly closed early this morning due to an overturned car on the 40th Street Bridge.
The vehicle overturned on the bridge and police and a tow company was called to the scene.
According to 511, the crash occurred just before 3:00 a.m. Friday morning.
The tow company was able to flip the car back onto its wheels just after 3:00 a.m.
It is unknown at this time what caused the vehicle to overturn or if there are any injuries.