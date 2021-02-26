PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mikey Hood is in PTL Kitchen with a TikTok recipe that’s going viral!
Mikey’s Copycat Tiktok Viral Baked Feta Pasta
Ingredients:
• 2 pints cherry or grape tomatoes
• 4 cloves garlic, halved lengthwise, minced garlic
• 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
• Kosher salt
• 1 block Greek feta cheese
• Crushed red pepper flakes
• Freshly ground black pepper
• 12 ounces medium-length dried pasta, rigatoni, rotini, farfalle
• Fresh basil leaves, for serving
STEP 1
Heat oven 400 degrees
STEP 2
Combine tomatoes, ¼ olive oil, garlic, salt pepper to taste. Place block of feta in center drizzle with rest of olive oil and sprinkle with red pepper or chili flakes. Bake 35-40 minutes until tomatoes skin start to burst.
STEP 3
Boil pasta al dente, saving some of the water to add to pasta in case of slight dryness
STEP 4
Mix and smash tomato and cheese mixture with fork, add drained pasta, stir, salt and pepper to taste and add generous amount of fresh basil