By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — ACM Awards are out and Southwestern Pennsylvania is well represented.
Munhall native and new mom Gabby Barrett is nominated for Single of the Year for her song “I Hope.”
Plus, Dan + Shay have been nominated for Duo of the Year.
Half of that duo is Wexford native Dan Smyers.
The ACM Awards will air Sunday, April 18, at 8 p.m. on KDKA.
