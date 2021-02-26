PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle and the Pittsburgh Steelers are partnering to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Heinz Field.

It’ll be held in the PNC Champions Club from March 2 through March 5.

It’s for patients in Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A. People who do not have an appointment will not get a shot.

Starting on Friday, Giant Eagle says the majority of appointments will be made available through its online scheduling tool.

Here’s specific details on how you can sign up for the mass vaccination site @heinzfield. Online sign ups begin later this morning! pic.twitter.com/UDnZflH4Sz — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) February 26, 2021

For people who don’t have internet access, a limited number of appointments can be booked by calling 1-877-288-2070 starting Monday at noon. But Giant Eagle says that’s not encouraged because high call volume and limited availability might create long wait times.

People who get a slot should show up 15 minutes early, wear a mask and provide a valid form of ID and bring their medical insurance information. There will be parking available in Gold Lot 1.

Also giving out the Pfizer vaccine, the Allegheny County Health Department has a link to register for a clinic in Castle Shannon. Online registration begins at 9 a.m. through Allegheny Alerts and will be posted shortly after on ACHD’s vaccine page.

Patients can also call in using 2-1-1 for a first dose. All appointments are scheduled for the Castle Shannon VFD Banquet Hall on Library Road. The county says any person arriving at the site without an appointment, or who is not 65 and older, will be turned away.

Second doses for the Moderna vaccine are also being scheduled. Those will happen at the county’s Monroeville clinic.

If you received your first shot between Feb. 1 and Feb. 4, expect an email for a second dose registration link. If you have yet to receive an email, call 2-1-1 to register for your second shot.