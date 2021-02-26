By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police detectives and SWAT seized drugs and stolen guns from a home in Homewood on Thursday.
According to police, detectives and SWAT agents served a search warrant at a home in the 7100 block of Race Street.
Once inside, police seized more than 800 grams of cocaine, more than six bricks of heroin, 100 grams of fentanyl, and two stolen guns.
Monique Matthews, a 25-year-old from Pittsburgh, was arrested and is now facing federal drug possession charges.