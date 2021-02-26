By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man will be charged in the death of a pregnant woman found shot inside a car in Lawrenceville.
Police say an arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 24-year-old Jason Brown from Garfield. They say he’s currently in the Venango County Jail on unrelated charges.
Police say the shooting happened on Feb. 8. Katara Bray was found inside a vehicle that hit a utility pole on the 4400 block of Davison Street around 9 p.m.
She was shot in the head, law enforcement says.
According to the criminal complaint, Brown was a passenger in the car when he shot Bray. Bray has other children, including one with Brown.
When Brown is extradited to Allegheny County, police say he’ll be charged in Bray’s death with criminal homicide and carrying firearms without a license.