Call the City of New Kensington Police Department with any information.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — New Kensington Police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in December.

(Photo Credit: New Kensington Police)

Police say Carolyn Houser was last seen in early December on the 500 Block of Earl Avenue in New Kensington.

Houser is 5-foot-3, has blonde hair and green eyes. Police say she has a tattoo of the outline of a clover on the back of her left hand between her thumb and forefinger.

