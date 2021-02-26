By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — New Kensington Police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in December.
Police say Carolyn Houser was last seen in early December on the 500 Block of Earl Avenue in New Kensington.
Houser is 5-foot-3, has blonde hair and green eyes. Police say she has a tattoo of the outline of a clover on the back of her left hand between her thumb and forefinger.
Call the City of New Kensington Police Department with any information.