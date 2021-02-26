By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,346 more cases of Coronavirus and 69 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 926,336 since Thursday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are 1,962 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 421 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 23,937.

There are 3,863,935 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 66,674 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 12,987 diagnosed cases. Out of total deaths, 12,371 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 24,679 of the total cases in the state are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

