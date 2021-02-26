By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority says a fourth employee has died after being hospitalized with coronavirus.READ MORE: Relief On The Way For Struggling Business Owners In Pennsylvania
In a release Friday, the Port Authority says the employee, a 21-year veteran, worked in the Way Department, which is responsible for outdoor maintenance of Port Authority property. The 61-year-old employee last worked on Feb. 12.READ MORE: Bridal Shop Donates Wedding Dresses For Sale At Second-Hand Shop In Monessen
The employee began working with the Port Authority as a bus driver before working in various roles at the agency, the release said.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Even As The State Receives 40K More Vaccines, People Are Struggling To Find Appointments
Since March 2020, 376 of Port Authority’s 2,700 employees have tested positive for coronavirus, the Port Authority says.