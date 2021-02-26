MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) – Despite the pandemic, weddings are still happening. If you are a bride on a budget and you need a dress, you may be in luck. A second-hand shop is offering some first-rate deals on wedding gowns.

The Monessen St. Vincent de Paul Store is a place where you can find second-hand treasures, but this weekend, it’s going to be a bridal boutique for new wedding gowns and the accessories that go with entering the world of matrimonial madness.

It started with a phone call to Kathleen Molesky with the St. Vincent de Paul Society from a bridal shop with a little too much stock.

“Our gowns were donated by the Bella Sposa Bridal shop in little Washington, Pa.,” she said, adding, “They’re either things that went out of inventory, they couldn’t order anymore, or they were just changing stock.”

According to Molesky, when she was told there were dressing coming, she was told there’d be 10. What she didn’t realize at the time: 10 bags were headed her way and a whole lot more.

“We have bridesmaid dresses, mother of the bride, cocktail dresses,” she said.

And these kinds of things that the grooms call “stuff” but the brides call “accessories.”

“Our accessories include champagne glasses, cake toppers, wishing wells,” she said.

She says gowns priced up to $800 can go for as little as $20.

“We’ve had several phone calls in the past few days and a few people sort of tried to get in here, but we stood strong.”

By the way, the event is titled Say Yes To The Dress.

“We copied that, I hope I don’t go to jail,” said Molesky

If you’ll be coming to the Yes to the Dress event, a couple of things to remember. It runs from 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and COVID protocols will be enforced.