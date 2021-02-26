By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania is resigning.
U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced Friday that he submitted his resignation and is stepping down Sunday.
“Leading this office has been the greatest honor of my professional career. I am deeply grateful for the privilege of serving as chief law enforcement officer for my home, western Pennsylvania,” he said in a press release.
"Together with our law enforcement partners, the men and women of this office have pursued justice with humility and integrity, to advance the rule of law and secure a framework for ordered liberty. As a result of their tireless efforts, western Pennsylvania is a safer place for our neighbors and their loved ones."
Brady, a Trump appointee, was confirmed by the Senate in Dec. of 2017.