PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

Expect another chilly start to the day giving way to a mild to pleasant afternoon.

Highs today will be near 50 degrees.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid-20s.

Skies will be partly cloudy with light winds out of the east southeast at 5-10mph.

Sunrise today is at 6:59 a.m. with sunset at 6:09 p.m.

Today should be dry with rain chances returning overnight tonight. It will be the first of two rounds of rain that are expected this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will both see a chance for rain but highs should go up to near 60 degrees for both days.

The averages for this weekend are a high of 42 with morning lows of 25 degrees in Pittsburgh.

We will be well over these averages over the weekend.

That being said, the main story for the weekend is when the rain will be here.

Let’s take a closer look.

Round 1:

Arrives overnight with some rain possible arriving just before midnight for Pittsburgh. Expect rainy and foggy conditions on Saturday morning as warm moist air forces its way north. Rain totals for the day on Saturday will likely average about a tenth of an inch to perhaps up to two-tenths of an inch. Most of the rain falls before noon. I can’t see anyone recording more than two-hundredths of an inch of rain after noon.

Highs will then soar to near 60 degrees.

Round 2:

Arrives around sunrise on Sunday. Rain chances stick around through the day with off and on showers. It does appear the best chance for rain is before 3:00 p.m. but there will still be rain around through the day.

While around a quarter of an inch of rain is expected in Pittsburgh, higher totals should be expected the farther south you go.

Places south of I-70 are expected to see around half an inch of rain. Areas along the east-west state line with West Virginia should expect to see about an inch of rain.

Flooding could be an issue for places in the center of West Virginia where they are expected to see a 24-hour rain total of three to four inches of rain.

