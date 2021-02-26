By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in Wilkinsburg on Thursday night.
According to police, Allegheny County Police were alerted to a shooting in the 1500 block of Montier Street and once they arrived on the scene, they found a man shot in the chest.
He was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.
They're currently asking anyone with information to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
