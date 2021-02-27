By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,361 more cases of Coronavirus and 132 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 929,697 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are 1,897 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 403 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 24,000.

There are 3,876,216 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 66,835 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 13,059 diagnosed cases. This makes the total number of cases at nursing and personal care homes 79,894. Out of total deaths, 12,435 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 24,770 of the total cases in the state are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

