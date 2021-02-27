By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – One person is dead and another is severely injured after their car crashed into a home in Fayette County.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Searching For Missing 34-Year-Old, At-Risk Woman Hope Lewis
The car crashed into a home in Franklin Township just before 3:00 p.m. on Allen Drive.READ MORE: Man Killed, Woman Wounded In Shooting In Parking Lot Of Ohio Movie Theater
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.
According to the Fayette County Coroner, no more information will be provided today.MORE NEWS: West Virginia State Officials Suspend Services At County Health Agency
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details