By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – One person is dead and another is severely injured after their car crashed into a home in Fayette County.

The car crashed into a home in Franklin Township just before 3:00 p.m. on Allen Drive.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.

According to the Fayette County Coroner, no more information will be provided today.

