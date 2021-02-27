By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police have asked for help in looking for a missing, at-risk, 34-year-old woman, Hope Lewis.
Lewis is from Homewood and was last seen on February 26 in Oakland.
She’s described att 5’10” with brown eyes, brown hair pulled into a braid, a faded teardrop tattoo near her left eye, and the word “Hope” tattooed on her neck.
When she was last seen she was wearing a purple t-shirt, blue scrub pants, and gray slipper-socks.
Anyone that sees Lewis or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141.