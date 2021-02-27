By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A New Castle Police sergeant is retiring after 28 years on the force.
Sergeant Christopher Bouye worked his last day on Friday, according to the New Castle Police Department.
Bouye began his career as a patrol officer with New Castle Police in 1993 and went on to serve as the supervisor of the New Castle Police Department’s Narcotics unit and as the director of the Lawrence County Drug Task Force.
Bouye will not stop his involvement with the community entirely, police said.
He will keep working with the District Attorney’s Drug Task Force.
“Thank you, Sgt. Bouye, for your dedicated service and we wish you well in your next chapter!!!!” the department wrote in a Facebook post.