PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Help is on the way. The Pittsburgh organization ‘No Dog Left Behind’ is headed to Texas.

The organization wants to rescue more than a dozen dogs from the recent devastating storms.

Animal shelters in the Lone Star State say they are overwhelmed and just don’t have the resources to help all the animals.

On Friday, with the help of PAART, the organization loaded up supplies and flew down to Houston.

The plan is to rescue at least 15 dogs and take them to a shelter in Atlanta.

The volunteer pilots dropped everything on a moment’s notice to make it happen.

“When we found out about this yesterday, I had no choice except to drop everything I had planned and get on the road to Texas,” said Dave Stash, a land pilot with PAART.

“As Pittsburghers, it’s in our heart to help, so we’re going to Houston to help the dogs,” Stash added.

This is No Dog Left Behind’s 5th mission in 2021 — saving 70 animals so far.