By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins and General Manager Ron Hextall announced on Saturday that they have named Chris Pryor as the team’s director of player personnel.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Searching For Missing 34-Year-Old, At-Risk Woman Hope Lewis
Pryor will be in charge of the team’s scouting efforts in North America and Europe as well as helping with all player personnel decisions.
“Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and is a welcome addition to our hockey operations staff,” said Hextall.READ MORE: Man Killed, Woman Wounded In Shooting In Parking Lot Of Ohio Movie Theater
In the past 25 years, Pryor has been in both scouting and management with the Philadelphia Flyers. He held the positions of amateur scout, director of scouting, and director of player personnel.
From 2016-2018, he was also one of Ron Hextall’s assistant general managers with the Flyers.MORE NEWS: West Virginia State Officials Suspend Services At County Health Agency
Pryor also played 82 NHL games between 1984-1990 with the Minnesota North Stars and the New York Islanders.