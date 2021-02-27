By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced Saturday that the state will allow schools to delay standardized testing until the fall.

The Acting Education Secretary Noe Ortega has sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Education, confirming that the state will give Pennsylvania schools the option to delay federally-required academic achievement and English learner proficiency tests.

“Since the start of this pandemic, our work has been centered on protecting the health and safety of students, educators, and school staff across the state,” Ortega said. “Our decision to extend the testing window continues to prioritize their health and safety and creates needed flexibilities for our unique school communities.”

Schools have the option of administering tests either in the spring or the fall to comply with federal guidelines, according to the state Department of Education.

The state department added that this will allow flexibility for giving out assessments, following a decision from the U.S. Department of Education earlier this week to allow for delays in testing or online testing.

