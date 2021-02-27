PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory that goes until 10:00 a.m. for Garrett County, Maryland with the possibility of freezing drizzle and less than an inch of snow in those areas.

A warm front lifting through the region is bringing rain showers that will wrap up in the early afternoon.

The second half of the day looks dry with highs making it to the mid 50s!

Most areas are looking to only pick up around a 1/10″ of rain or at the most 1/4″.

Our second system arrives Sunday morning bringing more rain and moderate to heavy downpours for places south of I-70.

Those spots could pick up 1/2″ to 1″ of rainfall and even more the further south you go into WV and Western Maryland leaving some with over 1″.

With highs nearing 60 and the warmer weather from Saturday, flooding is possible.

There’s a Flood Watch starting Monday morning and lasting through Monday evening for the Monongahela River at Point Marion and near Charleroi.

Another Flood Watch near Elizabeth starts Monday afternoon and lasts through Tuesday early morning.

The first day of Meteorological Spring is also Monday and it looks like thier is plenty of sunshine to go around!

Highs will be in the upper 40s and stary there through much of the week.

There may be a light rain shower late Tuesday into early Wednesday and again Thursday, but the chance is still low.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.