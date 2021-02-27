By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A New Castle man was flown to a hospital in Ohio after his SUV flipped after he lost control of the vehicle.
According to police, the man was traveling on Countyline Road, lost control, went up an embankment, hit a tree, and then the car rolled over onto its side.
The man became partially trapped under the vehicle and rescuers had to cut the roof off of the SUV in order to rescue the driver, whose arm was trapped.
Medics at the scene put the man on a stretcher and he was flown to a hospital in Youngstown.
Shenango Police are investigating the crash.