By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dozens of residents at a North Hills nursing home received their second COVID-19 vaccine doses.READ MORE: Diamonds Direct Jewelry Store Set To Open In Ross Township
The Haven at North Hills assisted living facility held its second COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday.READ MORE: Thousands Of Families Attend Lawrence Co. Food Distribution
The hope is that the vaccinations will prevent infections and allow visitors to see loved ones.
“It’s going to change a lot of things. In two weeks, when the antibodies are in full effect, we’re going to open up our doors with visits. We’ll follow CDC guidelines but invite our families in,” said Jennifer Gross, Executive Director of The Haven at North Hills.MORE NEWS: 'It Will Totally Help Us:' Local Health Officials Optimistic With Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Approval
More than 70 residents were vaccinated on Saturday.