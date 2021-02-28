By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — While several buildings continue to struggle during the pandemic, some are thriving, including a jewelry store chain that’s opening it’s first store in the area.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: North Hills Nursing Home Residents Receive 2nd Vaccine Doses
Built from the ground up along McKnight Road in Ross Township, Diamonds Direct will open on Monday.
The company’s vice president says although the Coronavirus has created challenges, they’ve been able to overcome and grow.READ MORE: Thousands Of Families Attend Lawrence Co. Food Distribution
In fact, this new store isn’t the only one they’re opening soon, as they’ve also expanded to Houston, TX.
“I told people we all shut down last year for a couple of months, like totally. We walked out of these doors saying, ‘What are we gonna do? What’s going to happen?’ We’ve been blessed, we’ve been fortunate our business came back strong,” said Tery Vari, VP of Diamonds Direct.
Strict COVID-19 protocols all be in place for shoppers.MORE NEWS: 'It Will Totally Help Us:' Local Health Officials Optimistic With Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Approval
Those protocols include:
- A limited number of people allowed in the store
- Thorough cleaning and sanitizing
- Mask requirements.