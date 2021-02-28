By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) – Sunday’s 78th Golden Globe Awards will include some connections to the Steel City.

One of the smash hits of the past year was “The Mandalorian” and the executive producer of the show is Mt. Lebanon’s own Dave Filoni.

“The Mandalorian” also features Ming-Na Wen in the cast, who portrays Fennec Shand. Wen is also an Mt. Lebanon High School graduate and alumni of Carnegie Mellon University.

The show is nominated for Best TV Drama.

The Netflix movie “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” based on the play by Hill District native August Wilson is also up for a couple of awards.

Viola Davis is up for Best Actress and the late Chadwick Boseman is nominated for Best Actor In A Drama Motion Picture.

Other Pittsburgh connections at the awards tonight include CMU graduate Leslie Odom Jr., who has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “One Night In Miami.” Odom also has a nomination for Best Original Song for his work on the movie’s song “Speak Now.”

Finally, Monessen High School graduate Frances McDormand is nominated for Best Dramatic Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in “Nomadland.”