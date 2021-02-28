By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 28-year-old man is wanted for allegedly leading police on a high speed chase following a traffic stop.
Police say that 28-year-old Anthony Smith is wanted by police in connection with an incident that took place on Friday night in Harmar Township.
According to police, on Friday evening around 5:30 p.m, a tan Honda Pilot was seen driving north on State Route 28 without temporary tags and a bag of white substance was seen being thrown from the vehicle.
Police then pulled the vehicle over. During the traffic stop, after police asked Smith for identification, he turned on the vehicle and fled the scene.
Smith then allegedly led police on a high speed chase through Harmar and Springdale. During the chase, Smith turned the vehicle around, hitting the front of the police cruiser, as well as hitting an unattended vehicle.
Police say Smith may be in the Springdale, Penn Hills, or McKeesport areas and damage is likely expected to the front right fender of the previously mentioned Honda Pilot.
Police say Smith should be considered dangerous.
Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Vaccaro at the State Police Kittanning Barracks at 724-543-2011.